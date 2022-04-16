A man’s quest to preserve Punjabi heritage and culture – The Star

Manmohan Singh Randhawa – Photo: Videograb from The Star

79-year-old Manmohan Singh Randhawa, whose passion of preserving artifacts relating to Punjabi culture and heritage for the past 50 years, has led him to set up a gallery called Virsah in Kuala Klawang, Negri Sembilan.



In conjunction with Vaisakhi on Thursday (April 14), The Star spoke to Manmohan on why it’s important to preserve this heritage for future generations.

Click here for the video.

