Klang gurdwara to get RM50k federal funding







Klang MP Charles Santoago (right) receiving a momento from Gurdwara Sahib Klang committee president Santokh Singh at Vaisakhi event on 14 April 2022

Klang gurdwara expects to receive RM50,000 federal government to pay for its infrastructure and maintenance works.

Klang parliamentarian Charles Santiago announced the funding for Gurdwara Sahib Klang (GSK) when he visited the Sikh place of worship on Thursday (April 14) for a Vaiskahi celebration.

“It was a great opportunity to see the Sikh community come together after the two years of the pandemic at their place of worship….It was also an opportunity to recognise the great contributions the Malaysian Sikh community who have helped us during times of need,” the Klang MP shared on his social media after the visit.

GSK committee president Santokh Singh that GSK has already received confirmation via email the approval for the funding coming from the Implementation Coordinating Unit under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The funding should reach us within us two weeks,” he told Asia Samachar.

Kang gurdwara celebrating Vaisakhi on 14 April 2022 – Photo: Charles Santiago Facebook

