Jasbeer Kaur (1968 – 2021), Klang / Port Klang

FIRST YEAR BARSI
MADAM JASBEER KAUR D/O LATE MR. AMIR SINGH
3.3.1968 – 31.5.2021
Beloved mother, a loving wife, caring sister, generous aunty, determined mentor, faithful friend and, most importantly, a beautiful soul.
Husband: Daljit Singh
Children: Jaskiran Kaur
Path da Bhog: 7 May 2022 (Saturday), from 10 am -12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Port Klang
Contact:
Jaskiran Kaur 016 653 1495
Daljit Singh 016 303 3916
Sivender Kaur @ Cindy 013 636 5596
Amarjit Kaur @ Ambay 017 366 5627
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best.
| Entry: 16 April 2022 | Source: Family
