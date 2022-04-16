Jasbeer Kaur (1968 – 2021), Klang / Port Klang

FIRST YEAR BARSI

MADAM JASBEER KAUR D/O LATE MR. AMIR SINGH

3.3.1968 – 31.5.2021

Beloved mother, a loving wife, caring sister, generous aunty, determined mentor, faithful friend and, most importantly, a beautiful soul.

Husband: Daljit Singh

Children: Jaskiran Kaur

Path da Bhog: 7 May 2022 (Saturday), from 10 am -12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Port Klang

Contact:

Jaskiran Kaur 016 653 1495

Daljit Singh 016 303 3916

Sivender Kaur @ Cindy 013 636 5596

Amarjit Kaur @ Ambay 017 366 5627

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands at rest,

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the best.

| Entry: 16 April 2022 | Source: Family

