Deloitte UK cheer for Vaisakhi

Deloitte Sikh Network’s annual ‘Vaisakhi in the Square’ saw them serving free meals to some 500 people outside its offices in London as part of the Vaiskahi 2022 celebration.

They also organised turban tying, giving folks who had never before worn a turban a chance to see how they would look like in one. It was fun all around!

“This event gives us the opportunity to share the history of our religion to so many people in a fun and enjoyable manner,” said Noorneet Sing from MettleMettlem in an update at his LinkedIn. He was one of guests invited to the event.

