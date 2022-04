Darshan Singh (Daa), (1957 – 2022), Mantin / Ex Armed Forces

SARDAR DARSHAN SINGH (DAA) S/O LATE SOWARAN SINGH

1.4.1957 – 18.4.2022

Mantin, Negeri Sembilan (Ex Armed Forces)

He will forever be remembered as a happy go lucky person with a golden heart and well loved by everyone around him.

Wife: Sharen Kaur

Children:

Humshera Singh (Son) & Melvinder Kaur (Daughter in law) Veenal Kaur (Daughter) Bob (Son)

Path da Bhog: 24 April 2022 (Sunday, from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Mantin, Negeri Sembilan

Contact:

Shera – 017 637 1219

Veenal – 017 275 8967

Bob – 017 628 3163

| Entry: 19 April 2022 | Source: Family |

