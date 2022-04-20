Dinesh Singh is new CEO at SICCI







Active community worker Dinesh Singh has joined the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Dinesh, 52, took over from Johnson Paul, effective 18 April 2022.

Previously, Dinesh was the general manager of the Foundation of Rotary Clubs (Singapore) FRCS, and prior to FRCS he was the membership director at The National University of Singapore Society – Singapore’s Premier Graduate Club.

“Among my core responsibilities, include overseeing both the subscription revenue and membership growth by constantly developing greater membership value and driving membership campaigns,” he said in a statement released by the SICCI.

He has been tasked with boosting the chamber’s membership ‘which has been declining for quite some time’.

“With a growing number of young entrepreneurs in the Indian business community, it is timely to produce some attractive membership packages to bring them on board, tap their ideas and engage and involve them to make SICCI into a stronger apex business organization in Singapore to the pride of the Indian business community”, he said.

Expanding its links far and wide and engaging actively with its partners and stakeholders was another area Dinesh and his team will focus their attention on, SICC Chairman Dr T Chandroo said in the same statement.

“We are happy that Dinesh is coming on board as he brings with him a wealth of experience in membership organizations, and in charity organizations like the FRCS. This will add immense value to SICCI as we serve SMEs who are recovering post-COVID,” he added.

Dinesh is also the current vice chairman of the Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC), appointed in July 2021, and also president of Club Managers Association of Singapore. The former is a Sikh-based welfare outfit while the latter is a professional body for country club, golf and social clubs.

“This is my second tour [at SIWEC]. I started with SIWEC in 2009 and left, I believe in 2016, to pay more attention to my two small kids,” he told Asia Samachar.

When asked what he is most passionate about when it comes to getting things done, he said: “Focusing on key outcomes for lasting impact. Doing more is important, getting the results for the intended purpose is the sweet spot, which I strive for.”

Asked how his friends can help him to succeed in this new role, Dinesh said: “Friends and networks are essential for success. My thinking is to give, and keep giving, eventually things have a way of working out. I’m grateful to the many friends and business associates who have supported me and the organisations I’ve represented over the years. It is the collective effort of many that I’ve progressed in my career.”

Dinesh is the son of the DSP Harbans Singh, a career senior police officer who passed away in 2021. His mother, homemaker Amar Kaur, was born in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. She is the daughter of the late JP Sohan Singh.

