Sikh scientist wins coveted patient safety Eisenberg Awards

On Vaisakhi Day in 2014, Dr Hardeep Singh was standing in the East Room of the White House, listening to President Barrack Obama. He was among 102 talented minds awarded the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government to science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their careers.

Around the same time this year, Dr Hardeep landed another coveted award, this time for improving patient safety and healthcare quality.

Dr Hardeep, a health policy chief at a Texas-based medical centre and a medical professor, was awarded the 20th John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards. He was the individual achievement award recipient.

He was recognised for his expansive, pioneering career in diagnostic safety and health IT safety. He has succeeded in translating his research into pragmatic tools, strategies and innovations for improving patient safety, according to a statement by the Joint Commission and National Quality Forum (NQF).

“Advancing Dr. Eisenberg’s legacy is an incredible honor of a lifetime. And especially for an immigrant who aspired to impact U.S. healthcare,” he said in a tweet. “So many to thank for unwavering support and trust. Award dedicated to patients we serve.”

Dr Hardeep is the chief of the health policy (quality & informatics program) in the Center for Innovations in Quality, Effectiveness and Safety at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and professor at Baylor College of Medicine.

The Eisenberg Awards bring the quality community together to honor groundbreaking initiatives that are consistent with the aims of the National Quality Strategy: better care, healthy people and communities, and smarter spending.

It was launched in 2002 in recognition of the late John M. Eisenberg, a former administrator of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

The not-for-profit NQF works with members of the healthcare community to drive measurable health improvements together. On its part, the Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. It accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organisations and programs in the US.

In 2014, Dr Hardeep was among two Indian-Americans to receive the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE).

Then, Dr Hardeep Singh was recognised for his groundbreaking multidisciplinary research on missed and delayed diagnoses and patient safety improvement in electronic health record-based clinical settings.

Born in New Delhi, India, his father is Man Mohan Singh, an engineer, while his mother, Dr. (Mrs.) Jatinder Singh, worked in central government health scheme (CGHS) all her life as a general practitioner.

When asked what motivates him, Dr Hardeep told Asia Samachar: “Motivation to use research and science to improve health care quality, reduce medical errors and improve patient safety.”

He did his schooling at GHPS Vasant Vihar in New Delhi and then attended The Doon School in Dehra Dun. After completing the MBBS at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, he came to the US in 1994 to do residency in Internal Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

