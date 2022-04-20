In Loving Memory: Bhajan Kaur (1945 – 2021), Sungai Besi

FIRST BARSI

MADAM BHAJAN KAUR

W/O LATE JENGIT SINGH @ DARA @ TARO (SG. BESI)

D/O LATE GIANI TAIHAL SINGH & MADAM KARTAR KAUR

Village: Chand Purane

26-12-1945 – 28-04-2021 (76 years)

Goodbye hurts,

When the story is not finished and

the book has been closed forever….

Life is nothing without you.

Though beyond our sight, you are with us always, in our hearts & mind.

In eternity we seek solace, in Heaven, we seek Prayers.

Waheguruji, we entrust our beloved Mummy to you,

please let her Rest in Peace in your loving arms.

We humbly invite family, friends, loved ones and well-wishers,

to partake in our prayers, for our Mummy’s heavenly peace.

Cherished and fondly remembered by :-

Son / Daughter-in-Law /Granddaughter: Jali, Swarna & Tashvin

Granddaughter/Daughters: Maya, Shinder & Jiteh

Furry Grand Kids: Jessy, Boi, Banta, Lucky, Arya, Shotu, Tinki, Kali Auntie, Jipri, Adek & Jawsie

1st Barsi will be held on Sunday, 24th April 2022, from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Shapaa (Sungai Besi), Jalan Sungai Besi, 57100 Kuala Lumpur

| Entry: 20 April 2022 | Source: Family