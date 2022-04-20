In Loving Memory: Bhajan Kaur (1945 – 2021), Sungai Besi

FIRST BARSI
MADAM BHAJAN KAUR
W/O LATE JENGIT SINGH @ DARA @ TARO (SG. BESI)
D/O LATE GIANI TAIHAL SINGH & MADAM KARTAR KAUR
Village: Chand Purane
26-12-1945 – 28-04-2021 (76 years)
Goodbye hurts,
When the story is not finished and
the book has been closed forever….
Life is nothing without you.
Though beyond our sight, you are with us always, in our hearts & mind.
In eternity we seek solace, in Heaven, we seek Prayers.
Waheguruji, we entrust our beloved Mummy to you,
please let her Rest in Peace in your loving arms.
We humbly invite family, friends, loved ones and well-wishers,
to partake in our prayers, for our Mummy’s heavenly peace.
Cherished and fondly remembered by :-
Son / Daughter-in-Law /Granddaughter: Jali, Swarna & Tashvin
Granddaughter/Daughters: Maya, Shinder & Jiteh
Furry Grand Kids: Jessy, Boi, Banta, Lucky, Arya, Shotu, Tinki, Kali Auntie, Jipri, Adek & Jawsie
1st Barsi will be held on Sunday, 24th April 2022, from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Shapaa (Sungai Besi), Jalan Sungai Besi, 57100 Kuala Lumpur
| Entry: 20 April 2022 | Source: Family