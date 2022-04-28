Ravneet nails first presenting stint at ITV Central







Ravneet Nandra’s first presenting stint at ITV Central on 27 April 2022 – Photo: Videograb, IVT Central

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Award-winning British journalist Ravneet Nandra is full of excitement after accomplishing her latest target. And she shares the feeling in an update at her LinkedIn profile.

“I thought I’d share my first presenting stint at ITV Central!…I presented the lunchtime bulletin after weeks of pestering the newsroom to practice before and after shifts. Thanks to everyone who helped me make it happen and I hope to present more in the near future,” says the ITV News Central senior production journalist.

Nandra is the winner of the Outstanding Young Journalist at the Asian Media Awards 2020.

Rav, as she calls her herself in her blog entry, said she studied in West London at the first state Sikh School in the UK-Guru Nanak Sikh Academy– for seven years. She found her love for journalism when she joined Birmingham City University‘s student TV and Radio society- ScratchTV.

Whilst living in Birmingham, she began writing articles for Naujawani.com – an opinion website about Sikh and Punjabi current affairs, culture and society.

It was in her undergraduate degree of English Literature where she was certain of fulfilling a career in journalism. In 2015 she began a Masters in Broadcast Journalism at City, University of London. At the same time, she freelanced at BBC Asian Network as a reporter.

﻿

﻿

RELATED STORY:

Light skin, dark skin (Asia Samachar, 9 July 2018)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here