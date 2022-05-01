Sarajit Kaur Parmar (Bedoh), (1942-2022), Alor Setar, Kedah

SARAJIT KAUR PARMAR ( BEDOH )

5.5.1942 – 24.4.2022

Age: 79

Husband: Late Sardar Saudagar Singh Parmar

Children:

Balvinder Kaur (Bina)

Chia Song Khim (Ah Khim)

Lim Boon Eng (Ah Boon)

Son-in-Law: Baljit Singh

Grandchildren:

Sukhjeet Singh ( Sonu )

Airzvinajit Kaur

Will be missed by all dears, near and far.

Path da Bhog: 7 May 2022 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Alor Setar, Kedah

A Letter From Heaven

I am sending a dove to heaven

with a parcel on its wings

be careful when you open it

Its full of beautiful things

Inside are a million kisses

wrapped up in a million hugs

To say how much I miss you

and to send you all my love.

Mum

I hold you close

within my heart

and there you will remain

To walk with me

throughout my life

Until we meet again.

Special Thanks

The family of Mdm Balvinder kaur from AlorSetar, Kedah (wife of Sardar Bajit Singh-Ludhiana) would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the President and the committee of the Gurdwara Sahib Seremban for their support and assistance extended during the recent demise of her mother Madam Sarajit Kaur W/O late Sardar Saudagar Singh at GH Seremban.

A special thanks is extended to Sardar Jasbeer Singh, who volunteered selflessly to drive the hearse from Seremban to Alor Setar.

Thanks to all others who assisted in any way during our time of need

Contact information:

Balvinder Kaur ( Bina ): 019 429 0835 (Daughter)

Baljit Singh: 016 443 5365 (Son-in-law)

| Entry: 1 May 2022 | Source: Family

