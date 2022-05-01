Sarajit Kaur Parmar (Bedoh), (1942-2022), Alor Setar, Kedah

SARAJIT KAUR PARMAR ( BEDOH )
5.5.1942 – 24.4.2022
Age: 79
Husband: Late Sardar Saudagar Singh Parmar
Children:
Balvinder Kaur (Bina)
Chia Song Khim (Ah Khim)
Lim Boon Eng (Ah Boon)
Son-in-Law: Baljit Singh
Grandchildren:
Sukhjeet Singh ( Sonu )
Airzvinajit Kaur
Will be missed by all dears, near and far.
Path da Bhog: 7 May 2022 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Alor Setar, Kedah
A Letter From Heaven
I am sending a dove to heaven
with a parcel on its wings
be careful when you open it
Its full of beautiful things
Inside are a million kisses
wrapped up in a million hugs
To say how much I miss you
and to send you all my love.
Mum
I hold you close
within my heart
and there you will remain
To walk with me
throughout my life
Until we meet again.
Special Thanks
The family of Mdm Balvinder kaur from AlorSetar, Kedah (wife of Sardar Bajit Singh-Ludhiana) would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the President and the committee of the Gurdwara Sahib Seremban for their support and assistance extended during the recent demise of her mother Madam Sarajit Kaur W/O late Sardar Saudagar Singh at GH Seremban.
A special thanks is extended to Sardar Jasbeer Singh, who volunteered selflessly to drive the hearse from Seremban to Alor Setar.
Thanks to all others who assisted in any way during our time of need
Contact information:
Balvinder Kaur ( Bina ): 019 429 0835 (Daughter)
Baljit Singh: 016 443 5365 (Son-in-law)
| Entry: 1 May 2022 | Source: Family
