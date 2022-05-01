Baba Sohan Singh: Do you have a story to tell?









IN SKETCH: Baba Sohan SIngh sketched by Malacca youth Harpreet Singh – PHOTO COURTESY OF GS MALACCA FACEBOOK

A local movie producer is preparing a short documentary to capture the life and times of Baba Sohan Singh, a former granthi in Malacca who is easily the most famous Sikh in Southeast Asia.

It has been 50 years since he passed away in 1972. The annual programme in his memory will be held in Malacca later this month.

To mark the occasion, movie production house Sri Saheb Production is in the midst of preparing the documentary on the respected Sikh granthi and parcharak.

“If you have a story to tell, get in touch with us. If you old photos, do send a copy to us,” Sri Saheb Production founder Baldev Singh Uppal said in an appeal to the community at large.

Baldev can be reached at +6016-9077555.

(Readers can also email photos/videos to asia.samachar@gmail.com).

