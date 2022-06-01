In Loving Memory: Bibi Harjit Kaur Sandhu (1965 – 2021)

ਜਿਨਿ ਤੁਮ ਭੇਜੇ ਤਿਨਹਿ ਬੁਲਾਏ ਸੁਖ ਸਹਜ ਸੇਤੀ ਘਰਿ ਆਉ ॥

ਅਨਦ ਮੰਗਲ ਗੁਨ ਗਾਉ ਸਹਜ ਧੁਨਿ ਨਿਹਚਲ ਰਾਜੁ ਕਮਾਉ ॥੧॥ (SGGS, 678)

The One who sent you, has now recalled you; return to your home now in peace and pleasure. ll

In bliss and ecstasy, sing His Glorious Praises; by this celestial tune, you shall acquire your everlasting kingdom. II 1 II

In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife & Mother

Bibi Harjit Kaur Sandhu

D/o Late Sdr Latchiman Singh & Mata Pal Kaur (Brahmpura/Melaka)

& Wife of Sdr Manjinder Singh Dhaliwal (Muar)

23 March 1965 – 28 July 2021

Paath da Bhog will be held on Sunday, 12 June 2022 at Gurdwara Sahib Melaka

6.30am – Asa di Vaar 9.00am – Kirtan Katha followed by Sehaj Paath da Bhog.

Harjit will always be remembered as a generous, loving and jovial woman who loved her family with all of her heart. She lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures, caring for those around her, keeping a strong Sikh faith with a fluent recital of Gurbani, cooking warm, delicious meals and tending to her beautiful garden. She was a bright, shining light with an extraordinary ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

Harjit is deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family & friends.

For any enquiries, kindly call:

Manjinder Singh (Muar) +60 19 655 2030

Kuldip Singh (Spore) +65 9831 2407

Karam Singh (Malacca) +60 16 341 6961

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation

| Entry: 1 June 2022 | Source: Family

