From hockey to floorball, Ishwarpal Singh finds his rhythm

Ishwarpal Singh made a spectacular debut for Singapore when he scored one goal as the home team thrashed Malaysia 8-2 in their opening World Floorball Championship (WFC) Asia-Oceania qualifier yesterday (May 31).

In the fourth minute, he managed to find the back of the net, putting Singapore back in the lead at 2-1.

No stranger to playing at the international level, the 28-year-old defender seems to have landed a new pursuit after donning the national hockey jersey from 2013 to 2019.

Ishwarpal told a local newspaper that he wanted a new challenge as he has done quite a few tournaments in hockey. During his stint with the national team in hockey, he won two silver and two bronze medals at the SEA Games.

In 2018, Ishwarpal donned the national jersey in the Men’s World University Floorball Championships.

“Floorball is a lot quicker. You have to think on your feet a lot faster,” he told the Straits Times.

On juggling time between his day job as a geriatric doctor at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and training, he said: “It’s not been easy because I do have to rush over from both sides. Thankfully, the coaches have been very understanding of my schedule.”

Ishwarpal graduated from Nanyang Technological University’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine with a degree in medicine and surgery in 2016.

