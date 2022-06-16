Surindar Singh (Shindi) (1951-2021), RMAF

In Loving Memory of a Wonderful Son, Brother, Dad & Grandad.

SARDAR SURINDAR SINGH (SHINDI) S/O SARDAR ATMA SINGH DHALIWAL

4.11.1951 – 30.6.2021

(Royal Malaysian Air Force)

Pindh: Paane Jassa, Barnala District (Malwa side)

Wife: Late Sardarni Kiran Kaur Dhaliwal

Daughters & and son in laws:

Balwinder Kaur Dhaliwal & Ravinder Singh. (Ireland)

Jeswinder Kaur Dhaliwal & Eshwar Singh @ Navavinobhan Navarthanam

Sons & Daughter in law.

Harvindar Singh Dhaliwal & Rina Ramani Dhaliwal.

Ekwinder Singh Dhaliwal.

Grandchildren:

Prabh Rav-Riain Singh (Ireland)

Sehaj Bal-Ishbèlle Kaur (Ireland)

Jaydrien Aarav Singh Dhaliwal

Liam Samarth Singh Dhaliwal

Path da Bhog: 2 July 2022 (Saturday), from 2pm to 4pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang, Selangor. Malaysia.

Contact:

Harvinder Singh s/o Surindar Singh Dhaliwal – 0166918102

Jeswinder Kaur d/o Surindar Singh Dhaliwal – 0132014572

“Think of me as living in the hearts of those who i have touched. For nothing loved is ever lost and I have loved so much”!….

If we could write a story, it would be greatest ever told of a kind hearted man with a heart of gold. He was very selfless, always went above and beyond to help anyone and everyone. He was a people’s person.Those who knew him will know this about him. He loved and was loved by everyone. We all miss our father, dearly.

We are sincerely extending this invite hoping you could make it for his 1st Barsi. As many weren’t able to during his funeral due to Covid restrictions last year.

| Entry: 16 June 2022 | Source: Family

