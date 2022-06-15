Missing Person: Ipoh man went missing after visiting bank

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A 60-year-old Sikh man has been reported missing after leaving his house at Lim Garden in Ipoh, Perak on the evening of 10 June supposedly to withdraw money from the bank.

Ajamair Singh Jalaur Singh was reported to have left home at about 5.30pm, according to a police report filed the day after he was reportedly missing. Asia Samachar has seen a copy of the report.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact his sister Suvinder Kaur at 011-36157378.

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here