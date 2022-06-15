The girl with a golden smile

Tripthpal Kaur and her parents after the Mahsa University convocation. She won the Chancellor’s Gold Medal Award – Photo: Neremal Photography

An all-rounder Sikh student pursuing dentistry emerged as the golden girl at the convocation of a Malaysian-based private medical university.

Tripthpal Kaur, who studied Doctor of Dental Surgery at Mahsa University, was presented the Chancellor’s Gold Medal Award at the university’s convocation on Sunday (June 12).

Why dentistry? “I’ve always wanted to be in the medical line. I found learning about the human body to be very interesting and intriguing. So I narrowed it down to dentistry because there are plenty opportunities in this field and a work-life balance,” she tells Asia Samachar.

She studied at the Kuala Lumpur-based Sri Dasmesh International School before pursuing A Levels at the Sunway College. She was awarded a JPA scholarship to complete her degree program.

Asked her secret to studying, she said: “Feed your mind with knowledge and exercise the body. In everything that you do, academics or otherwise, always give your 100% and with Waheguru’s grace, you will achieve great heights.”

She has also been active in sports at the community and university level. She also dabbles in golf and does kirtan in her past time.

Her father Jasmindar Singh is a retired banker while her mother Karamjit Kaur is a senior manager at an international logistic firm. Tripthpal has two elder siblings – Dr. Harsimran Kaur who is attached to the government service and certified internal auditor Manvinder Kaur.

Upon completion of the dentistry programme, students will have procured for themselves the ability to carry out various dental tasks, from basic dental procedures such as tooth extraction and repair of oral imperfections to complex and complicated procedures such as root canal and prosthodontics treatment, according to information at Mahsa’s website.

The modules taught in this degree programme are an integration of biomedical, clinical, and behavioral sciences, with particular emphasis on human anatomy, craniofacial biology, physiology, biochemistry, and microbiology. Apart from that, the study of pathology, pharmacology, human organ systems, associated disease processes, emergency procedures, infection control, oral health diseases, biomaterials, operative dentistry, prosthodontics, oral surgery, public health and community dentistry make up a large portion of the syllabus, it added.

