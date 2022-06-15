Malaysia | Sales and Marketing Position

Vacancy | Malaysia |

Thailand based exporter looking to distribute products in Peninsula Malaysia is looking for a young person aged under 35-years old. Duties include visiting clients daily to follow up on Fabric Orders.

Expected pay: RM20,000 to RM30,000/year

Travel Allowance: RM3,000-RM7,000/year

Interested parties Whatsapp to +66816165987 with your CV and contact details.

(Females preferred)

