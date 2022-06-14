Indian restaurant Chai Pani voted best in the US

Chai Pani serves Indian chaat and street food – Background photo from Chai Pani website

Indian street food restaurant Chai Pani is going to very, very busy for weeks to come. The North Carolina eatery has just been named as the most outstanding restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards.

Bagging the coveted United States awards is a big thing for the Asheville restaurant which serves affordable food, including ‘chaat – crunchy, spicy, sweet, tangy, brightly flavored Indian street snacks’.

Chai Pani, owned by chef Meherwan Irani and his wife Molly, was opened in 2009. He also runs Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken.

Some of the items on their menu are bhel puri (US$8.49), sweet patato chaat 9$10.99), chicken pakoras ($11.49), [paneer tikka roll ($12.99), saag paneer thali ($16.00) and a hot chaa ($3.49).

The awards aims “to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.”

The James Beard Foundation celebrates and supports the people behind America’s food culture, while pushing for new standards in the restaurant industry to create a future where all have the opportunity to thrive, according to information at its website.

