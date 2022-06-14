Teja Singh Jangir Singh (1956-2022), Taiping

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
TEJA SINGH S/O JANGIR SINGH
1956 – 2022
Sadden to inform the passing of Teja Singh s/o Jangir Singh on 12/6/2022.
For those paying final respect, family residence address: No 10 Lorong 18, Taman Desa Jana 2A, Kamunting 34600, Taiping, Perak.
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 15 June 2022 (Wednesday) at Hindu Cremation Ground, Taiping
Shaskaar Details:
11.30am: Sukhmani Sahib Path at Residence.
1.00pm: Ardaas and paying of final respects.
1.30pm: Cortege leaves for Tupai Hindu Cremation Ground
2.00pm: Cremation
2.30pm: Kirtan Sohila
3.00pm: Alahnia path at Gurdwara Taiping and Sahej Path arambakh
Lunch will be served at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping.
Left behind
Wife: Ramesh Kaur d/o Late Lall Singh (Formerly from Chan Sow Lin, Kuala Lumpur)
Children:
Jagdeep Singh
Raveendeep Singh
Balrajdeep Singh
Gurdesh Kaur (Sonia)
Contact:
Jagdeep Singh – 010 666 8648
Raveendeep Singh – 012 568 2142
| Entry: 14 June 2022 | Source: Family
