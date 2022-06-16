How India’s super-intelligence agency destroyed peace in Panjab

By Gurmukh Singh | Opinion |

The heading of a recent Panjabi article in The Daily Ajit by S. Tarlochan Singh, Ex-MP and Minorities Commissioner, is: ਕਿਸ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਚ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਦਾ ਬੀਜ ਪੁੰਗਰਨ ਨਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ? (Who did not allow the seed of peace to germinate in Punjab?). He felt that there were unanswerable questions which should be probed.

The questions posed reminded me of a report in September 1984 issue of the Surya magazine. The heading was: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The editor claimed that it was an incredible story based on exclusive information provided by patriotic officers of RAW [Research and Analysis Wing – the foreign intelligence agency of India], as told to Surya reporter Rajeev K Bajaj. That the men of the Third Agency were especially recruited from RAW and other agencies to work under the direct supervision of the Prime Minister through the Chief Security Advisor, R N Kao.

The introduction was: This is the story about a super-intelligence agency. The Third Agency. Its credo: Total loyalty to Indira Gandhi Prime Minister of India. Its resources: Unlimited. Its think tank: R N Kao. Its area of operation: Punjab, Kashmir, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Sri Lanka et al.

The report revealed that the Third Agency kept the supply of lethal weapons flowing into the Golden Temple allowed 47 railway stations to be blown up incited violence in Punjab and, politicised the Army for the use of the Ruling Party. The security agencies were perverted to serve the interests of the ruling party. The security of the nation has had to take second place to the ruling party interests. The Surya report named several senior officers involved in clandestine and treacherous activities with political objectives to discredit the Sikhs. Otherwise, Sikhs have a record of loyalty to the nation second to none.

So, through these incredible revelations, RAW sources claiming themselves to be patriotic Indians, were exposing, allegedly senior RAW and other officials who were betraying their own country, India, due to their personal loyalty to Indira Gandhi and the Congress Party. The aim of the Third Agency was not only to cleanse the Golden Temple but also to destroy all evidence which connected the Third Agency to all that went on in Punjab before Operation Blue Star.

It seems, no matter what the alleged role of Sikh leadership including Baba Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Third Agency of Indira Gandhi had already been plotting to invade Darbar Sahib to ensure massive loss of lives on both sides &ndash the Sikhs and the Indian Army. RAW traitors had set a trap for Sikh leadership to be followed by genocide of the Sikhs.

The religio-social reform movement led by Bhindranwale was also uniting rural Panjabi young Sikhs as a significant political force. This was unacceptable to the Indian Hindutva biased establishment and the communist/socialist parties. Also, as a Sikh intellectual observed, traditional Akali leadership was concerned that Bhindranwale could emerge as a kingmaker and jeopardize their hegemony over the Sikh community. The Indian news media, by and large, joined in the witch-hunt along with several well-known []]so called], intellectuals. What followed was as planned by the powerful politicised and traitorous Third Agency.

So, it seems, the questions raised by S Tarlochan Singh were answered by the Surya investigative report within three months of Operation Blue Star

Gurmukh Singh OBE, a retired UK senior civil servant, chairs the Advisory Board of The Sikh Missionary Society UK. Email: sewauk2005@yahoo.co.uk. Click here for more details on the author. The original article, entitled ‘Surya September 1984 Revelations: How RAW Traitors Destroyed the Peace in Panjab‘, appeared at Punjab Times.

* This is the opinion of the writer, organisation or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

RELATED STORY:

Year 2022: Panthic Regrouping and Revival is Part of Sikh History (Asia Samachar, 2 Feb 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here