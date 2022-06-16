Sardarni Charan Kaur Sidhu (1940-2022), Ampang, Selangor

Khalay Aye Nanaka Sedhe Ut Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDARNI CHARAN KAUR SIDHU (Village: Bhadaur)

d/o Late Kartar Singh & Late Dalip Kaur (Ketari, Bentong, Pahang)

w/o Late Karam Singh Gill (Village – Kaleke)

(Ampang, Selangor)

Aged 81

Passed away peacefully on 16th June 2022

Our Beloved Mummy, a sweet soul, will be missed dearly by her:

Children / Spouse

Dalvinder Singh @ Dev(ex Tatt Khalsa comm.) / Jasveer Kaur Sidhu

Jasvinder Singh / Kiranjeet Kaur Dhillon

Harshinder Kaur / Kalwant Singh Sidhu

Grandchildren:

Dr Harveena (Sydney), Saamirr, Tamen & Abreeanna (Auckland)

Brothers, Sisters & Spouses:

Sukhdev Singh & Kerpal Kaur (Taman Midah), Jaswant Kaur & Gordave Singh Callay, Jit Kaur & Late Karnail Singh Dhillon, Harjit Kaur & Late Amar Singh Gill,

Late Ekwal Singh

Brothers- In-Law/ Sisters-In-Law & Spouses:

Late Ranjit Singh (Former President Tatt Khalsa Diwan) & Paritam Kaur,

Jaswant Singh, Gurcharan Kaur & Late Jeswant Singh Dhillon

Caregiver:

Santi

All Relatives and Friends

Cortege leaves residence, No. 58, Jalan Bukit Indah 1/12, Taman Bukit Indah, Ampang at 9.30am on 17/06/2022 (Friday) for Saskar/Cremation at 12 noon at: Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Sahej Path Da Bhog will be held at Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor, Jalan Raja Alang, Kuala Lumpur on the 25th June 2022 (Saturday) 4pm – 7pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar

For Enquiries, contact:

Jaswant Singh: 012-2931953

Dalvinder Singh: 017 -6200156

Avinder Singh Gill: 012 – 3803023

Entry: 16 June 2022

﻿

