Sardarni Charan Kaur Sidhu (1940-2022), Ampang, Selangor

Khalay Aye Nanaka Sedhe Ut Jaye
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SARDARNI CHARAN KAUR SIDHU (Village: Bhadaur)
d/o Late Kartar Singh & Late Dalip Kaur (Ketari, Bentong, Pahang)
w/o Late Karam Singh Gill (Village – Kaleke)
(Ampang, Selangor)
Aged 81
Passed away peacefully on 16th June 2022
Our Beloved Mummy, a sweet soul, will be missed dearly by her:
Children / Spouse
Dalvinder Singh @ Dev(ex Tatt Khalsa comm.) / Jasveer Kaur Sidhu
Jasvinder Singh / Kiranjeet Kaur Dhillon
Harshinder Kaur / Kalwant Singh Sidhu
Grandchildren:
Dr Harveena (Sydney), Saamirr, Tamen & Abreeanna (Auckland)
Brothers, Sisters & Spouses:
Sukhdev Singh & Kerpal Kaur (Taman Midah), Jaswant Kaur & Gordave Singh Callay, Jit Kaur & Late Karnail Singh Dhillon, Harjit Kaur & Late Amar Singh Gill,
Late Ekwal Singh
Brothers- In-Law/ Sisters-In-Law & Spouses:
Late Ranjit Singh (Former President Tatt Khalsa Diwan) & Paritam Kaur,
Jaswant Singh, Gurcharan Kaur & Late Jeswant Singh Dhillon
Caregiver:
Santi
All Relatives and Friends
Cortege leaves residence, No. 58, Jalan Bukit Indah 1/12, Taman Bukit Indah, Ampang at 9.30am on 17/06/2022 (Friday) for Saskar/Cremation at 12 noon at: Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Sahej Path Da Bhog will be held at Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor, Jalan Raja Alang, Kuala Lumpur on the 25th June 2022 (Saturday) 4pm – 7pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar
For Enquiries, contact:
Jaswant Singh: 012-2931953
Dalvinder Singh: 017 -6200156
Avinder Singh Gill: 012 – 3803023
| Entry: 16 June 2022 | Source: Family
Sending my deepest condolences to the family, and friends. it’s a devastating news . May Wahe guru ji bless her soul and RIP. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
A truly kind soul. May she be granted a place in the Eternal, Blissful Sanctuary of Vaheguru. 🙏
Condolences to family of Mata Ji on her return to WaheGuru. Bless all