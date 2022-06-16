Look who’s driving Calgary’s fastest-growing fintech company

Taran Singh Kainth – Photo: Personal LinkedIn

Taran Singh Kainth is quickly becoming known in Calgary as one of the city’s most innovative and driven tech entrepreneurs. As co-founder and CEO of the fintech startup Flahmingo, Kainth seeks to improve investor education while also exposing the systemic weaknesses of the modern stock market.

Recently named one of 11 Canadian tech companies to watch in 2022 by Betakit, Flahmingo has already made a big splash despite being a fairly new player in the fintech world. The company has raised C$3 million in funding and generated a list of 6,100 people eagerly awaiting its beta launch this summer.

An alumnus of Mount Royal University’s bachelor of business administration program, Kainth has been investing and trading for the last 11 years.

“Flahmingo is on a mission to empower Canadians through something we call empowered investing, where you feel enabled to be able to take the first step towards controlling your finances,” he says.

In 2020, Kainth joined forces with fellow MRU computer information systems grad Gio Moros Hernandez, who is the company’s chief technology officer.

“The most rewarding part of Flahmingo is building a product from the ground up that democratizes investing for Canadians,” Hernandez says.

“Mount Royal’s BCIS degree trained me to work under pressure and practice patience when programming a complex product. What might seem like a simple solution is often much more nuanced, especially in fintech.”

With 30 employees — including six MRU students and alumni — Flahmingo continues to grow, develop and disrupt. Implementing a trading application here in Canada within the regulatory landscape is quite a “heavy lift,” but Kainth says the still-compact size of Flahmingo is one of its greatest strengths.

