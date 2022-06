What happens when you speak to Year 4 about Sikhi? Here’s a report.

By Sunny Osahn | Found Online | Britain |

Was invited to my sons school to talk to year 4 about Sikhi. Here are some observations.

1) I love how multicultural the school is. I wish it was this diverse when I was their age. Lots of respect for each other too.

2) the ones that had questions had MANY questions. And the ones that didnโ€™t, listened attentively. Probably because of the iron man T-shirt..

3) They were SUPER excited to see Gurmukhi script being written, and I was so excited to write that I forgot some letters ๐Ÿ˜

In my defence itโ€™s been years (maybe even decades) since Iโ€™ve written any Panjabi. Manโ€™s gotta brush ๐Ÿ†™

Overall I love that they all had a thirst for knowledge and I think they appreciated that I was representative of the religion being talked about. Must make a difference to have an actual Sikh talk about Sikhism!

Adapted from Sunny Osahn’s entry at his Twitter handle.

