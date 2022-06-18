What happens when you speak to Year 4 about Sikhi? Here’s a report.

By Sunny Osahn | Found Online | Britain |

Was invited to my sons school to talk to year 4 about Sikhi. Here are some observations.

1) I love how multicultural the school is. I wish it was this diverse when I was their age. Lots of respect for each other too.

2) the ones that had questions had MANY questions. And the ones that didn’t, listened attentively. Probably because of the iron man T-shirt..

3) They were SUPER excited to see Gurmukhi script being written, and I was so excited to write that I forgot some letters 😅

In my defence it’s been years (maybe even decades) since I’ve written any Panjabi. Man’s gotta brush 🆙

Overall I love that they all had a thirst for knowledge and I think they appreciated that I was representative of the religion being talked about. Must make a difference to have an actual Sikh talk about Sikhism!

Adapted from Sunny Osahn’s entry at his Twitter handle.

