Harpal Singh Gill (1950 – 2022), Ayer Itam, Penang

SARDAR HARPAL SINGH GILL S/O LATE SARDAR HARBAN SINGH GILL

Left for his heavenly abode on 2nd September 2022

3.12.1950 – 2.9.2022

Village: Mughal Chak, Tarn Taran, Punjab

Leaving Behind:

Mother: Jagir Kaur w/o Late Harban Singh Gill, Penang

Wife: Paramjit Kaur d/o Late Mohinder Singh Phul, Penang

Brother / Spouse: Ranjit Singh Gill / Harjeet Kaur (Canada)

Sister / Spouse: Late Taljinder Kaur Gill / Taljinder Singh (Canada)

Children / Spouses:

Dr.Amarpreet Singh Gill / Kiran Kaur

Gaganpreet Kaur

Pawanpreet Kaur

Grandchild: Angaadvir Singh Gill

Brother in-law and Sister in-law

Relatives and Friends

For those who are paying final respects, the residence address is: No 7, 6th Avenue, Reservoir Gardens, Ayer Itam 11500 Penang

Cortège will be brought to the residence on 5 September 2022 (Monday) at 4.00pm and cortège will depart from No 7, 6th Avenue, Reservoir Gardens, Ayer Itam 11500 Penang on 6 September 2022 (Tuesday) at 1.00pm.

Saskaar / Cremation: 1.30pm to 2.00pm, 6 September 2022 (Tuesday) at Batu Gantong Crematorium, Penang.

Saskaar Details:

10.00am: Sukhmani Sahib Path at Residence.

12.30pm: Ardaas and paying of final respects.

1.00pm: Cortège leaves for Batu Gantong Crematorium,Penang

2.00pm: Cremation

2.30pm: Kirtan Sohila

3.15pm: Alahnia Path at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib,Penang

Contact:

Dr.Amarpreet Singh Gill +60164178587

Paramjit Kaur Gill +60164433561



Entry: 4 Sept 2022 | Source: Family



