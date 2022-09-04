Delhi Crime back with Season Two. Not the best of comebacks

Rasika Dugal in Delhi Crime Season 2

By Movie Walla | MOVIE REVIEW |

Delhi Crime Season Two will not disappoint if you’re looking fro a crime series. But hold your breath for just a moment before jumping right in.

The first season of Delhi Crime was based on a true story, underpinned by the infamous 2012 Nirbhaya Gang Rape case. But Season Two of the popular Netflix show has taken a different route. The producers are not trying to portray the ins and outs of an actual crime, though it is heavily inspired by some real events, with the notorious Kachcha Baniyan gangs coming into mind.

You could feel the drag in some portions as you move into season two. One movie critic called it the extension problem – an instance where a season with a complete arc is continued into another season once it becomes popular, undermining in the process the efficiency of the premise in the first place.

When Delhi Crime debuted on Netflix in 2019, it was meant clearly to be a limited mini-series. Created and directed by Richie Mehta, the seven-episode series recreated the 2012 Delhi gangrape investigation with the Delhi Police as the hero and victim but never the villain, observers a review in the FirstPost.

Even with its tendency to blindly side with the official version of events and neglect systemic loopholes, Delhi Crime made for a gripping season of television. A large part of it was due to the nature of the case it chronicled — the 2012 gang-rape and its investigation remains till date a point of contention. Lodged in public memory now as vividly as it was a decade ago, the case has transformed into an emblem of crime and punishment in the country, it added.

The above review was hard on season two. It stated: It’s precisely what the second season of Delhi Crime — returning with a new director, writer, cinematographer, editor, and perpetrators — lacks and why the show might not have needed an extension in the first place.

Rasika Dugal, who plays policewoman Neeti Singh, said the second season was about the vulnerability of senior citizens and also the very stark class divide, apparent in a city like Delhi. “Somehow, visually in Delhi, it’s much more around than anywhere else. And the season really talks about that very sensitively and carefully and also throws light on the way we treat marginalized communities,” she told an Indian magazine.

So, you may not be missing out too much if you decide to skip the show altogether. Otherwise, it makes decent watching for fans of crime thrillers.

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here