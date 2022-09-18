Niketan Malaysia to raise RM500,000 to refurbish headquarters

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A Malaysian Sikh organisation involved in Sikhi parchaar aims to raise RM500,000 to uplift its headquarters in Petaling Jaya.

This is the first major renovation for the building purchased by the Sant Attar Singh Ji Brahm Vidya Niketan Malaysia in 2001.

Among the activities run at the headquarters are Gurbani classes, katha/kirtan programs and one-day camps. “With Guru’s Grace, the number of sanggat and students are growing,” according to a fund raising note from the organisation sent to Asia Samachar.

“Considering the run down condition of the premises, lack of space and facilities, we have planned for a Building Upliftment. The new, modern, and ample space will allow many activities to run concurrently. Our mission of Sikhi & Gurmat Parchaar would secure our future generations as we work towards realizing the dream & vision of our beloved Patron Saint Scholar Sant Gyani Naranjan Singh Ji Patiala of making Niketan the House Of Divine Knowledge,” it added.

FUND RAISING DETAILS

Bank: Maybank

Name: Yayasan Sant Attar Singh Ji Brahm Vidya Niketan Malaysia

Account Number: 5123 3430 3504

Or via Online at https://niketan.org

For official receipts, please Whatsapp your bank-in slips to Penji Navinder Kaur @ 012-9788480 or Veer Charanbir Singh @ 016-2789964

