Jogi well-captures what happened to Sikhs in Delhi in 1984

By Asia Samachar | India |

1984 is a tragic year etched in the hearts of Sikhs. There was the overkill of an attack on the Harmandar Sahib in Amritsar and countless other gurdwaras nationwide. Later, after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, there was the pogrom in Delhi where thousands of Sikhs were hunted and slaughtered.

Politics played a hand in all these pain-evoking incidents. They played out close to four decades ago, but Sikhs are still living with the scars.

Netflix film Jogi well-captured some of the tragedy that befell Sikhs in November 1984.

In this movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar (“Sultan”), Diljit Singh Dosanjh plays the role Jogi who takes it upon himself to heroically save his family and neighbors as politically-backed mobs unleash their terror in Delhi. Amid tension in 1980s, three friends of different faiths unite in a noble yet dangerous effort to save hundreds in their town.

The plots did not pitch one community against another, but showed the hands of the politicians who yearned political ascendancy from the manufactured killings.

“Watching the movie brought the mind back to the actual events,” said senior advocate and human rights activist Harvinder Singh Phoolka, who had dedicated a good part of his life in tying to bring the 1984 culprits to justice. For years, he continued fighting the cases of 1984 anti-Sikh massacre victims.

A movie not to be missed.

