Bundles of blankets for needy as temperatures drop in Canada

Sikhs in an event in 2022 organised by Penticton Sikh Temple in BC, Canada – Photo: Pat Singh Cheung

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

The Sikh community throughout the South Okanagan and the Lower Mainland came together when temperatures dropped in Penticton to gather as many blankets as they could for those in need, and now they hope to distribute them, reports Castanet.

Penticton Sikh Temple vice secretary Paul Brar said their team started gathering blankets in December to make sure everyone stayed warm.

“We couldn’t get in the time but we got them now to distribute,” he said. “The temple is to help everyone. That’s the basic concept of Sikhism.”

The gurdwara in British Columbia, Canada, has managed to gather between 80 to 100 blankets for the community.

Brar said they were not able to do much as the gurdwara does not have a big budget, but still they wanted to help at least to reach the people who really needed those blankets.

