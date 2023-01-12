Klang-born Manshan Singh now partner at law firm Skrine

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Corporate and commercial litigator Manshan Singh has been made a partner at Skrine, about eight years after joining the full-service law firm in Malaysia.

“Hard work, integrity and perseverance, makes a person,” he told Asia Samachar when asked what was his motto all along.

Born in Klang, Selangor, Manshan graduated from the University of Leeds and subsequently completed his master’s degree following a programme of advanced study in the field of international corporate law at the same United Kingdom university.

He then obtained certain Capital Markets Services Representatives’ Licences and underwent training at the Securities Commission of Malaysia, according to his profile.

Manshan handles various matters ranging from shareholders’ disputes to fraud and assets recovery cases where he has acted for a variety of foreign multinational companies. He has also played lead roles in antitrust and competition matters, including acting in maiden competition law cases in the Malaysian courts.

His father is Dr. Jeswender Singh is a medical doctor focusing on cosmetics and aesthetics work. His mother Rajwinder Kaur is a homemaker who ‘tirelessly spent time bringing me up and my two siblings’.

