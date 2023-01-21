Pertoh Kaur @ Pritam Kaur (Pito) (1945 – 2023), Beach Street, Penang

PERTOH KAUR @ PRITAM KAUR (PITO) D/O LATE HARNAM SINGH AND LATE SATWANT KAUR

3.12.1945 – 19.1.2023

Village: Kalwan, Gurdaspur, Punjab

Husband: Late Karam Singh @ Ram Singh (Medan, Siantar, Indonesia)

Children: Harvinder Pal Singh, Late Mohammad Sarwan bin Abdullah @ Sarwan Singh

Path da Bhog: 11th February 2023 (Saturday), from 5pm to 7pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth followed by Guru Ka Langar (Address: Lot 5702, Jalan Todak Seberang Perai Tengah 13700 Butterworth, Penang, Malaysia)

Contact: Harvinder Pal Singh (011-33902955), Ranjeev Kaur (016-2140010)

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

We humbly thank everyone for the support given during the bereavement. Thank you for the never ending help provided as we mourn our loss.

Pito, as she’s fondly known, will be remembered and missed fondly by all her family, near and far. Will be most deeply and affectionately missed by her son, siblings, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and loved ones.

‘Whichever way you turn me, O my Lord and Master, that is the way I shall go’

Guru Raamdass Ji: SGGS: 169

| Entry: 21 Jan 2023 | Source: Family

