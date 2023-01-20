Saminder Kaur (1950 – 2023), Seremban / Sri Sentosa

SAMINDER KAUR D/O JAG SINGH

27.1.1950 – 19.1.2023

With a very heavy heart we announce the peaceful passing away of our beloved Sardarni Saminder Kaur d/o Jag Singh on 19.1.2023.

Husband: Manjit Singh (ex-RMAF, Kuala Kangsar)

Children / Spouses: Palley Singh, Sahib Singh, Ravinder Kaur, Haswinder Kaur

Son/daughter in law: Harginder Singh, Jagjit Kaur

Grandchildren: Manjot Kaur, Harpreet Singh, Prabhjeet Singh

Cortege leaves residence 9, Jalan Aman Perdana 4f/Ku5, Aman Perdana, 41050 Klang, Selangor at 2pm, 20 January 2023 (Friday)

For those who want to pay their last respect, please be in Shamshan Bhoomi Hall Loke Yew by 4:30pm

Saskaar / Cremation: 5pm, 20 January 2023 (Friday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Cremtorium

Path da Bhog: 28 January 2023 (Saturday), from 6pm to 9pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

Manjit Singh (0122036200),

Sahib Singh (0122678767),

Palley (0127337508)

﻿

| Entry: 20 Jan 2023 | Source: Family

