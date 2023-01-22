Red Deer Sikhs transform old church into gurdwara, bought building with no mortgage

Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar opens in Red Deer in Alberta, Canada – Photo: GGND Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

A two decade wait for a congregational place came to an end for Sikhs in central Alberta when Sikhs finally opened a gurdwara in North Red Deer.

The 150-strong local Sikh families, backed by some 25 more families from the surrounding areas, had come together to purchase a former church building.

The local Sikhs had raised $450,000 to purchase the building which previously housed the Cornerstone Gospel Chapel. In its place today is the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar (GGND). The enthusiastic response to their fund raising meant they did not need to raise a mortgage.

“We feel God gave us everything, nice houses, everything… but we don’t have anything if we don’t have any place to get together” and observe the faith, GGND committee president Nishan Singh Sandhu told Red Deer Advocate.

Previously, Sikh families had gathered once a month in rented community halls. When the group outgrew an initial space in the Eastview hall, members moved to the Bower Community Hall, the local newspaper reported.

The external view of the Red Deer gurdwara – Photo: Dan McGarvey/CBC

