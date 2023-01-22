Enjoy some good kirtan and talks in Kuala Lumpur while you help raise funds for Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

If you’re looking to do something to do this evening, head to Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa for a kirtan and talk session by British group Nirvair Khalsa Jatha (NKJ).

While enjoying an evening of fine kirtan and good quality Sikhi discussion, you will get a chance to support a local welfare outfit which has been taking care of more than three dozen of needy Sikh families.

The special kirtan darbar today (22 Jan 2023) will raise funds for Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia (SWSM).

At the moment, the society is disbursing some RM10,000 monthly to 37 Sikh families. In 2022, it raised RM103,840 and disbursed RM116,850 to families in need of financial assistance.

“Currently, we have RM40,000 in the society’s bank account (equivalent to 4 months aid) and there is an urgent need to raise funds to assist the current registered families,” SWSM president Harbans Singh Gill Kaleke told Asia Samachar in a message. “Therefore, we humbly seek our Sikh Sanggat to support this Kirtan Darbar and assist in donation for the funding of these families.”

The special kirtan darbar programme which begins at 6pm is supported by the Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor, Panch Khalsa Diwan Malaya and Santana Riderz Malaysia.

(If you want to donate, here are the society’s banking details. Name: Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia. Bank: CIMB. Account No: 8001216563. Contact persons: President Harbans Singh Gill Kaleke 0133301011, Vice President Balwinder Kaur 0122006008)

