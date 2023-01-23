Inder Kaur d/o Dulip Singh (1939 – 2023), Subang Jaya

INDER KAUR D/O DULIP SINGH

22.6.1939 – 17.1.2023

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a strong and determined person who cared for her family till the very end. She was a beacon of light whom we have lost and will greatly miss.

Mother: Harnaam Kaur (deceased)

Husband: Shamsher Singh Gill (deceased)

Children:

Charanjit Singh Gill / Lailane Sr Jose (Spouse)

Melvinder Singh Gill

Grandson: Braxton Gill

Path da Bhog will be held on 29th January 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya, followed by Guru ka Langgar.

Contact:

+6019 310 6274 (Charanjit Singh Gill)

Entry: 23 Jan 2023

