Amritpal continues to lead GSC Inc team

Amritpal Singh Sachdeva (UK) and Mandeep Kaur (UAE) has been elected as the president and vice president, respectively, of the Global Sikh Council (GSC) Inc.

The elections was held at its annual general meeting conducted online on March 4, according to a statement released by the organisation.

Following members now constitute the GSC Executive Committee for the year 2023-2024:

President (CEO): S. Amritpal Singh (UK)

Vice President: Bibi Mandip Kaur (UAE)

Secretary: S Davinder Singh Eari ( Kenya)

Assistant Secretary: Dr. Kala Singh (Canada)

Press and Media: Charanjit Singh (Switzerland)

Assistant Press and Media: Kalyan Singh Kalyan (Pakistan)

Treasurer (CFO): Sadhu Singh Rikhiraj (USA)

Assistant Treasurer: Bibi Harpreet Kaur (Belgium)

There is another organisation, also called Global Sikh Council (GSC), which is currently headed by Lady Singh Kanwaljit Kaur as its president.

