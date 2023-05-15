Khalsa Land nicely shaping up

Enchanting: The river running along side the Khalsa Land – Photo: Supplied

Khalsa Land is shaping up nicely as a major retreat centre for Sikhs in Malaysia and beyond.

The beautiful campsite under construction at the foothills of a lush forest reserve located in a small town about an hour’s drive from Kuala Lumpur, will soon make available to guests new accommodations.

Soon, guests will be able to book accommodations for their stay in the 20-acres campsite in Kuala Kubu Bahru (KKB), Selangor.

“Work is almost complete for the accommodation,” Khalsa Land project director Harnarinder Singh @ Harry told Asia Samachar.

“Now, we need to urgently raise funds to complete the work. Our team will also be present at the Malacca programme this weekend (May 18-21, 2023). Come to our booth and we will brief you on the Khalsa Land project,” he said.

The retired Malaysian civil servant is a volunteer, working for free, at the project.

The Malacca gurdwara will be hosting the annual programme in the memory of Sant Baba Sohan Singh from May 18-21.

In 2001, Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM) had with the Sanggat’s generous contributions acquired 20 acres of freehold land at a cost of RM1.60 million. Khalsa Land is located in Ampang Pecah in KKB.

In May 2022, they kick-started the Phase 1 of its developments with the construction of two units of accommodation building (single storey semi-D units) at a contract sum of RM683,000. The construction work is now almost completed. One unit to be used as the manager’s residence, while the other unit is the guesthouse.

After completing the initial earthworks in 2010, and to bring the land to use, various facilities have been built which include a Darbar Sahib, classrooms, cabins for accommodation, and washroom and kitchen facilities. Recreation facilities are also available including a football field and playground for children. More than 300 fruit trees have also been planted, many of which are already bearing fruit.

Towards the end of 2019, the TNB substation was completed to provide adequate electricity supply to all the existing as well as future facilities at Khalsa Land. In addition, a proper access road, drainage and sewerage system, and water supply have been completed.

In 2022, after obtaining the necessary approvals from the various departments and authorities for the architectural plans and other submissions, SNSM launched Phase 1 of the Khalsa Land Development Project to put up permanent infrastructures. Phase 1 includes the construction of a multi-purpose hall, accommodation units and other supporting facilities estimated to cost a total of RM6.2 million.

The SNSM appeals to the Sanggat to contribute generously towards this project so that all the outstanding payments to the contractor and other suppliers can be fully made soonest. Your support and kind financial contribution will certainly ensure the success of the Khalsa Land Development Project for the benefit of present and future generations. A national level project in the interest of Sikh Youth.

To donate, you can bank transfer to:

SNSM Khalsa Land account @Maybank 5140 1242 8084; Swift Code MBBEMYKL

(This project is supported by Asia Samachar)

Khalsa Land to kick start next phase of development (Asia Samachar, 2 April 2022)

