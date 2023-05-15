Parshotam Singh (1943 – 2023), Founder of Syarikat Amar Pali

SARDAR PARSHOTAM SINGH S/O CHANAN SINGH

(Founder of Syarikat Amar Pali)

Age 79 (1943-2023)

Departed peacefully for heavenly abode on 13th May 2023

Wife: Late Sardarni Darshan Kaur d/o Sulakhan Singh

Leaving Behind:

Children:

Amar Singh (Jassal)

Preetpal Singh (Pali)

Paramjit Singh (Pami)

Amarjeet Kaur (Nikki)

Daughters-In-Law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Sisters and a host of Relatives and Friends.

Sehaj Path Da Bhog: 23rd May, 2023 (Tuesday), from 6.00pm-8.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.

Kirtan Darbar, Antim Ardaas followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Contact:

Amar 019–284 7773

Pali 016–971 8997

Pami 012-200 7129

Nikki 016-349 5200

The family expresses sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to Staff andManagement of Raub Hospital for the care given, Gurdwara Sahib Raub committee for the sewa and hospitality, all relatives and friends for their condolences, prayers and support during their recent bereavement.

Please treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

| Entry: 15 May 2023 | Source: Family

