Parshotam Singh (1943 – 2023), Founder of Syarikat Amar Pali

SARDAR PARSHOTAM SINGH S/O CHANAN SINGH
(Founder of Syarikat Amar Pali)
Age 79 (1943-2023)
Departed peacefully for heavenly abode on 13th May 2023
Wife: Late Sardarni Darshan Kaur d/o Sulakhan Singh
Leaving Behind:
Children:
Amar Singh (Jassal)
Preetpal Singh (Pali)
Paramjit Singh (Pami)
Amarjeet Kaur (Nikki)
Daughters-In-Law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Sisters and a host of Relatives and Friends.
Sehaj Path Da Bhog: 23rd May, 2023 (Tuesday), from 6.00pm-8.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.
Kirtan Darbar, Antim Ardaas followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Contact:
Amar 019–284 7773
Pali 016–971 8997
Pami 012-200 7129
Nikki 016-349 5200
The family expresses sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to Staff andManagement of Raub Hospital for the care given, Gurdwara Sahib Raub committee for the sewa and hospitality, all relatives and friends for their condolences, prayers and support during their recent bereavement.
Please treat this as a personal invitation from the family.
| Entry: 15 May 2023 | Source: Family
