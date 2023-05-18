In Loving Memory: Sardarni Charan Kaur Sidhu (1940-2022), Ampang, Selangor

FIRST BARSI

“The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you mummy will not pass and shall always remain in our hearts”

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED MOTHER

LATE SARDARNI CHARAN KAUR SIDHU

23.12.1940 – 16.6.2022

(Village: Bhadaur)

d/o The Late Sdr. Kartar Singh Sidhu & The Late Sdrni. Dalip Kaur Sandhu

(Ketari, Bentong, Pahang)

w/o The Late Sdr. Karam Singh Gill (Village – Kaleke)

(Ampang, Selangor)

Daughter in- law of The Late Sdr Saudagar Singh Gill (Village – Kaleke) &

The Late Sdrni. Besant Kaur (Ampang, Selangor)

Children / Spouse

Dalvinder Singh @ Dev (ex Tatt Khalsa comm.) / Jasveer Kaur Sidhu

Jasvinder Singh / Kiranjeet Kaur Dhillon

Harshinder Kaur / Kalwant Singh Sidhu

Loving Grandchildren

Dr Harveena Gill (Sydney), Saamirr Gill, Tamen Sidhu & Abreeanna Siidhu (Auckland)

Brothers, Sisters & Spouses

Sukhdev Singh & Kerpal Kaur (Taman Midah), Jaswant Kaur & Gordave Singh Callay, Jit Kaur & Late Karnail Singh Dhillon, Harjit Kaur & Late Amar Singh Gill & Late Ekwal Singh

Brothers- In-Law/ Sisters-In-Law & Spouses

Late Ranjit Singh (Former President Tatt Khalsa Diwan) & Paritam Kaur, Jaswant Singh, Gurcharan Kaur & Late Jeswant Singh Dhillon (Sg Besi)

Nephews & Nieces

Relatives and Friends

Please join us for a Path Da Bhog ceremony in memory of our dearest Mother to be held at Gudwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor, Jalan Raja Alang, Kuala Lumpur on the 28th May 2023 (Sunday) 9am – 11:30am followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Contact:

Dalvinder Singh : 017 6200156

Kalwant Singh Sidhu : 016 3352424

Avinder Singh Gill : 012 3803023

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the “Gill & Sidhu” family.

| Entry: 18 May 2023 | Source: Family

