Sardar Parshotam Singh s/o Sardar Chanan Singh (1943 – 2023)

ਗੁਰਮੁਖ ਜਨਮ ਸਵਾਰ ਦਰਗਹ ਚਲਿਆ॥ ਸਚੀ ਦਰਗਹ ਜਾਇ ਸਚਾ ਪਿੜ ਮਲਿਆ॥

Gurmukh Janam Savār Dargah Chaliā॥ Sachee Dharageh Jae Sacha Pirr Malia||

(Bhai Gurdas, Var 19, Pauri 14)

SARDAR PARSHOTAM SINGH S/O SARDAR CHANAN SINGH

Sardar Parshotam Singh s/o Sardar Chanan Singh departed peacefully on 13.5.2023 at Hospital Raub Pahang leaving behind wife Sardarni Harjinta Kaur d /o Sardar Kehar Singh, Raub, Pahang.

We deeply appreciate and give sincere thanks to the Committee of Gurudwara Sahib Raub, Pahang for their condolence and support during the bereavement. Our sincere thanks to the staff of Hospital Kuala Lipis and Hospital Raub for their kind service during our stay at the two hospitals.

Cherishes memorable moments for the last 17 years. With Love. RIP.

| Entry: 18 May 2023 | Source: Family

