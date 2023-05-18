You are your best friend

By Dr. B. S. Bains | Opinion |

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended lives across the globe, bringing forth an era of unprecedented isolation and fear. As the virus continues to spread, we find ourselves living in a world where even our loved ones hesitate to touch us, and social distancing has become the norm. Amidst these challenging times, a profound lesson emerges: the importance of self-reliance and self-discovery. This article explores the notion that, despite the solitude and fear that surrounds us, we can find solace in becoming our own best friend—a concept that has deep philosophical roots.

The Isolation Dilemma:

In times of COVID, isolation has become an unavoidable consequence. Quarantines, lockdowns, and the need for social distancing have distanced us physically from our friends, family, and loved ones. The absence of human touch and connection can evoke a profound sense of loneliness and isolation. It is during these trying times that we realize the value of introspection and embracing our own company.

The Fear of Touch:

The fear of transmission has made physical touch a source of anxiety and apprehension. The realization that even our closest companions may inadvertently cause harm creates an environment of caution and fear. Our loved ones, including our own children, spouse, Lovers maintain a distance to protect us from potential harm towards them. In this context, the message emerges that we must embark on a journey of self-reliance, self-care and self-growth.

Embracing Self-Reflection:

The philosophical concept of self-reflection gains newfound relevance in times of isolation. By turning inward, we have the opportunity to explore our own thoughts, emotions, and desiresimiting to the frame of our own body. Without external distractions, we can delve deep into our consciousness and discover our true selves. Solitude, when embraced willingly, becomes an avenue for personal growth and self-discovery. There is no avenue of being lonely, but we tend to explore aloneness.

Befriending Ourself:

In the absence of external companionship, the need to befriend oneself arises. We are confronted with our own thoughts, fears, and dreams. It is in this moment that we realize the significance of cultivating self-love, self-acceptance, and self-compassion. We become our own confidants, our own buddy, offering support, understanding, and empathy. By acknowledging our strengths and weaknesses, we learn to appreciate our own company.

The Journey Within:

The concept of self as a journey gains heightened importance in these times of isolation. Rather than seeking external validation or relying solely on others for companionship, we embark on a personal voyage of self-discovery. This journey allows us to confront our fears, explore our aspirations, and ultimately find contentment within ourselves. All this bring inner strength as Guru Gobind Singh Ji writes in his couplets:

Bal Hua Bandan Shoote, Sab Kuch Hote Upaye on Page 1429 SGGS…

“When Inner Strength Prevails, all shackles of fear eliminates from within…” :

ਬਲੁ ਹੋਆ ਬੰਧਨ ਛੁਟੇ ਸਭੁ ਕਿਛੁ ਹੋਤ ਉਪਾਇ ॥

On the contrary, when the inner strength is lost then the mind gets driven by all that is to do with the external temptations and drifts into the worldly life of otherwise a total fallacy. Guru Ji warns of this in his earlier couplet:

Bal Chutkyo, Bandan Pare Kachoo Na Hote Upaye –

ਬਲੁ ਛੁਟਕਿਓ ਬੰਧਨ ਪਰੇ ਕਛੂ ਨ ਹੋਤ ਉਪਾਇ ॥

When This Best Friend Becomes an Enemy:

While solitude and self-reflection can be transformative, it is essential to recognize when self-isolation becomes self-destructive. In our quest for self-reliance, we must strike a balance between introspection and human connection. Healthy relationships, emotional support, and love from others remain vital to our well-being. It is crucial to reach out, even in times of physical distance, and maintain meaningful connections.

Embracing the Journey:

You and your friend (That is YOU) – Nurturing the Body and Soul.

Our bodies, marvels of intricate design and the vessels of our existence, are often cherished and admired. We love and do so much to self-care. This body carry us through the world, allowing us to experience its wonders. However, there are moments when our bodies, our closest companions, betray us, succumbing to illness and reaching critical conditions. In such times, we are confronted with our mortality, and our bodies become our adversaries; it no longer obeys us and moves away like an enemy.

It is a poignant reminder that life is transient, and death is an inevitable part of the human experience. When we lose our battle with illness, we leave behind the physical realm and embark on the next stage of our journey. In this companionship with our mortal selves, we bear a responsibility to honor and purify the life that will transcend into the afterlife.

One path to this purification lies in the practice of meditation and seeking spiritual alignment with the Almighty. By delving into the depths of our being, we can cleanse our souls, cultivating inner peace and harmony. In the quietude of meditation, we discover a connection to something greater than ourselves, allowing us to transcend the limitations of our physical existence.

In this pursuit, we are not alone. Throughout history, great saints and enlightened beings have walked the same path we tread today. Their wisdom and guidance are beacons of light illuminating the way. We can find solace and inspiration in their teachings, learning from their experiences and integrating their lessons into our lives.

Mentorship from these spiritual luminaries provides us with a compass to navigate the complexities of life. Their teachings remind us of the impermanence of our physical bodies and the eternal nature of the soul. By aligning our actions with their wisdom, we forge a path of growth, compassion, and enlightenment.

As we strive to purify ourselves and honor the journey that lies ahead, let us remember the sanctity of this present life. Our bodies, though fallible and vulnerable to illness, are also vessels of experience, capable of joy, love, and transformation. Let us cherish them and tend to their well-being, nurturing both body and soul.

In our quest for spiritual enlightenment, we embark on a profound journey that transcends the boundaries of time. With the support and guidance of the saints who have graced this world before us and those who continue to walk beside us, we find solace and direction. Embracing the beauty of this life, we prepare ourselves for the next chapter, ready to embark on a path illuminated by the wisdom of the ages. Our Gurus concur in his well-known morning musical Asa Di Waar ,

“Har Jug Jug Bhagat Upaya, Paij rakhda aya Ram Raje” Shand 24: Pg 451 SGGS.

ਹਰਿ ਜੁਗੁ ਜੁਗੁ ਭਗਤ ਉਪਾਇਆ ਪੈਜ ਰਖਦਾ ਆਇਆ ਰਾਮ ਰਾਜੇ ॥

That the influence of saints and spiritually enlightened individuals will endure for as long as this world exists. It is our responsibility to acknowledge their presence and seek their blessings.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust us into a world characterized by isolation and fear. However, amidst these challenging circumstances, a profound message emerges: we are our own greatest allies. By engaging in self-reflection, cultivating self-love, and embracing self-acceptance, we can discover solace and inner strength. Although physical contact may be limited, the journey of self-discovery remains accessible to us all.

This pandemic, with its devastating impact and loss of countless lives, serves as a powerful reminder that we must learn to embrace ourselves as our most trusted companions. By doing so, we can navigate the turbulent waters of isolation, emerging from this crisis stronger, more resilient, and more interconnected than ever before.

Dr Balwant Singh Bains is a Malaysia-based kirtan enthusiast and a practicing physiotherapist with a chain of physiotherapy clinics.

