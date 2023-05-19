Jagpawan conquers brutal 200 miler

Jagpawan Singh Dhillon featured on the cover of the Trail Run for his part in the Delirious West 200miles (345km)

Brutal is beautiful for Jagpawan Singh Dhillon. Browse through his social media and you would find that statement, though not in those exact words. It’s an apt description of this extreme sports enthusiast.

In February, Jagpawan completed the Delirious West 200miles (345km), badged as one of the toughest runs in the world. The race is said to be able to make you cry, elated and test your resolve and strengthen your abilities.

As a bonus, he even got featured on the cover of Trail Run Magazine.

Jagpawan, who grew up in Jakarta, Indonesia, now lives in Perth, Australia.

“What started off as a fun run sport activitiy grew into long-term addiction for me. First race was a 10K Nike Run in Jakarta, followed by half marathons towards my first marathon in Bali 2015,” he said in an interview two years ago.

He and like minded friends started a group called The Running Singh. Living now in Perth, Jagpawan is actively involved with the Running Buddies Perth, which he joined in 2016.

