Dr Kuljit Singh to helm Asian Hospital Federation

Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia president Dr Kuljit Singh with outgoing Asian Hospital Federation president, Dr Sotoru Komatsumoto – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM) president Dr Kuljit Singh has been elected as the Asian Hospital Federation (AHF) president.

Dr Kuljit, a medical director of a Kuala Lumpur-based private hospital, was chosen as the new president at an AHF board meeting in Japan. He takes over from Dr Sotoru Komatsumoto.

The 52-year-old AFF is a grouping of national hospital associations from Asia and the Western Pacific.

In a statement, APHM said Malaysia would host an AHF conference next year in an effort to improve healthcare access and affordability for citizens across member countries.

“The AHF aims to foster collaboration and learning among its member countries on various topics such as private-public partnership, digitisation of healthcare and healthcare financing models,” it said.

