Sikh community plays vital role, says Sarawak deputy premier Uggah

They may be small but the Sikh community in Sarawak has played an important role in community building, says Sarawak deputy premier Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“We recognise your role. Thanks to the Sikh community for the support to the government of the day,” he told guests, which included representatives of the various faiths, at the Vaisakhi Night 2023 in Kuching on Sunday (14 May 2023).

The event was organised by the Sarawak Sikh Temple Association (SSTA) and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor). Uggah heads Unifor.

“We have so many ethnic groups and religions, living peacefully together. We should not be complacent. We continue to build up this unity as we strive to become a high-income state by 2030,” he said.

SSTA president Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira said the function was organised with the active support of Unifor, including financially

“Unifor celebrates functions of all major faiths. It has been very supportive of the gurdwaras in Kuching, Miri and Sibu,” he told Asia Samachar.

The Sarawak government, led by premier Abang Johari Openg, has allocated RM100 million to Unifor, partly to assist to build facilities needed by each religious group, including schools.

Unifor is also undertaking a RM63.6 million project to build the Unifor Complex at Jalan Ong Ting Swee, destined to be a landmark of Sarawak’s inclusive policies. “The Premier is very supportive by approving RM80 million to implement the project,” Uggah said.

