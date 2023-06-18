Gurucharan Kaur @ Mahinder Kaur (Mindo) (1938 – 2023), Rawang

GURUCHARAN KAUR @ MAHINDER KAUR (MINDO) D/O LATE NIKKA SINGH
11.12.1938 – 18.6.2023
Village: Jeonwala
Husband: Late Sdr Gurbaksh Singh (Chugawa, Moga)
Children / Spouses:
Late Sdr Jaswant Singh / Kuldip Kaur
Belwant Singh / Gurbakhas Kaur
Ji Samandar Kaur (Rani) / Late Sdr Sukhdave Singh
Paramjit Kaur / Hara Pajan Singh
Telvinder Singh / Saranya Bhatti (Apple)
Rajinder Kaur Gill
Love from Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
Saskaar / Cremation: 19 June 2023 (Monday), from 3pm to 5pm, at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur (Shamshan Bhoomi Hall)
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
Contact:
Belwant Singh 016 367 8603
Jasonjit Singh 019 252 6675
Melvin Gill 010 274 0618
| Entry: 18 June 2023 | Source: Family
