Gurucharan Kaur @ Mahinder Kaur (Mindo) (1938 – 2023), Rawang

GURUCHARAN KAUR @ MAHINDER KAUR (MINDO) D/O LATE NIKKA SINGH

11.12.1938 – 18.6.2023

Village: Jeonwala

Husband: Late Sdr Gurbaksh Singh (Chugawa, Moga)

Children / Spouses:

Late Sdr Jaswant Singh / Kuldip Kaur

Belwant Singh / Gurbakhas Kaur

Ji Samandar Kaur (Rani) / Late Sdr Sukhdave Singh

Paramjit Kaur / Hara Pajan Singh

Telvinder Singh / Saranya Bhatti (Apple)

Rajinder Kaur Gill

Love from Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

Saskaar / Cremation: 19 June 2023 (Monday), from 3pm to 5pm, at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur (Shamshan Bhoomi Hall)

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

Contact:

Belwant Singh 016 367 8603

Jasonjit Singh 019 252 6675

Melvin Gill 010 274 0618

| Entry: 18 June 2023 | Source: Family

