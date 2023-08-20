In Loving Memory of Our Dearest Mother
MADAM RENU GUPTA
1947 – 2023
Wife of late Dr Ajit Singh
Passed away peacefully 16th of August 2023
Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones:
Sons and daughters-in-law: Deepak & Jeswinder, Vivek & Amreeta, Sanjay
Grandchildren: Vinesh, Ameesh (deceased), Ryka & Tia
Path da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Klang (No 6, Jalan Bukit Jawa, Klang) on 3rd September 2023 (Sunday) from 5pm to 7pm followed by Guru Ka Langar.
Kindly consider this a personal invitation from our family.
| Entry: 20 Aug 2023 | Source: Family
