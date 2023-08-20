In Loving Memory of Our Dearest Mother

MADAM RENU GUPTA

1947 – 2023

Wife of late Dr Ajit Singh

Passed away peacefully 16th of August 2023

Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones:

Sons and daughters-in-law: Deepak & Jeswinder, Vivek & Amreeta, Sanjay

Grandchildren: Vinesh, Ameesh (deceased), Ryka & Tia

Path da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Klang (No 6, Jalan Bukit Jawa, Klang) on 3rd September 2023 (Sunday) from 5pm to 7pm followed by Guru Ka Langar.

Kindly consider this a personal invitation from our family.

| Entry: 20 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

