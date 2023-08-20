Dr. Swaran Singh Khera (1936 – 2023), Adelaide

DR. SWARAN SINGH KHERA S/O BANTA SINGH

Passed away peacefully on 16th August 2023 in Adelaide

Leaving behind beloved

Wife Avtar Kaur

Children / Spouses

Gurinder / Late Parminder

Dr Param /Karmayne

Jesmit

Siblings / Spouses

Late Naranjan Singh /Late Karam kaur

Late Prof. Dr Hacharan Singh Khera/Late Amar kaur

Late Swaran Kaur/Late Gurnek Singh-

Daram Singh/Surinder Kaur

Grandson: Sachvir/Bianca

Great Grandsons: Ameer & Luka.

Will be dearly missed by relatives & friends around the world.

He served as a Neurosurgeon in Malaysia and Adelaide, and as the Chairman of the Sikh Society of SA.

Funeral Service Notice & Livestream:

www.berryfunerals.com.au/notices-services/swaran-singh-khera-1936-to-2023

Path da Bhog: 10am, Sat 26th August, 2023

Adelaide Gurdwara, Glen Osmond, South Australia.

Enquiries gurneykhera@hotmail.com

Entry: 20 Aug 2023

