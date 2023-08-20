Dr. Swaran Singh Khera (1936 – 2023), Adelaide

DR. SWARAN SINGH KHERA S/O BANTA SINGH
Passed away peacefully on 16th August 2023 in Adelaide
Leaving behind beloved
Wife Avtar Kaur
Children / Spouses
Gurinder / Late Parminder
Dr Param /Karmayne
Jesmit
Siblings / Spouses
Late Naranjan Singh /Late Karam kaur
Late Prof. Dr Hacharan Singh Khera/Late Amar kaur
Late Swaran Kaur/Late Gurnek Singh-
Daram Singh/Surinder Kaur
Grandson: Sachvir/Bianca
Great Grandsons: Ameer & Luka.
Will be dearly missed by relatives & friends around the world.
He served as a Neurosurgeon in Malaysia and Adelaide, and as the Chairman of the Sikh Society of SA.
Funeral Service Notice & Livestream:
www.berryfunerals.com.au/notices-services/swaran-singh-khera-1936-to-2023
Path da Bhog: 10am, Sat 26th August, 2023
Adelaide Gurdwara, Glen Osmond, South Australia.
Enquiries gurneykhera@hotmail.com
| Entry: 20 Aug 2023 | Source: Family
