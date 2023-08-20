Dedicated Malaysian kirtani Gurmukh Singh passes away

Gurmukh Singh handling a kirtan/katha session in Petaling Jaya in November 2022

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Gurmukh Singh, a Malaysian-based lawyer and a Sikh stalwart who has touched thousands of lives with his passion for kirtan, passed away today (Aug 20). He was 57.

Gurmukh has been a constant presence in Malaysia as well as the Southeast Asia region, performing kirtan at various gurdwaras and events. During the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, Gurmukh and his family organised almost daily online kirtan sessions.

A lawyer by training, Gurmukh ran his own legal firm, which took him to many corners of the nation. And he constantly coupled it with kirtan programmes.

“He was a gem of a person, one who had other people’s interest at heart, always,” his uncle Kartar Singh told Asia Samachar.

“He would go out of his way whenever he gets a request to perform kirtan. He would try to accommodate even when it clashes with his office work. He has even done Asa di Vaar [early morning prayers] even when he has a court case in the morning. And he does it happily,” he said.

“Kirtan wise, he was basically a genius in raag. When it comes to Gurbani, he goes deep into the meaning of the shabads. It’s a big contribution in propagating Gurbani,” he added.

Gurmukh was indeed deeply passionate about kirtan and music. A quick check of his Facebook would attest to this fact. In an entry on July 2, 2023, he writes: “It’s fairly interesting that Raag Bilaskhani Todi is accepted as a variation of Raag Todi. Bilaskhani Todi however belongs to the Bhairvi Thaat (house) as opposed to the Todi Thaat. Oh don’t mind my incoherent ramblings.”

Fellow-lawyer and kirtani Balvinder Singh described Gurmukh, whom he had known since his secondary schooling days, as an excellent lawyer with a keen legal mind and amazing advocacy skills, friendly courteous and very magnanimous. “As a kirtani, easily the best raagi Malaysia has seen. Very generous with his knowledge,” he added.

In a legal fraternity related Whatsapp group, a former Sikh judge shared: “I found him not only a very diligent and hardworking counsel in court but very respectful too. He will certainly be missed in Law and the Gurdwaras.”

In 2019, Gurmukh gladly accepted Asia Samachar‘s invitation to become an Ambassador for the Shining Turban campaign ran by this media portal, sharing some wonderful photographs of him and his son Gurishver Singh.

Gurmukh leaves behind his wife Inderjit Kaur and three children.

The cremation has been scheduled to at 3pm on Aug 22, 2023 (Tuesday) at the Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium in Kuala Lumpur.

Father and son team of Gurmukh Singh and Gurishver Singh as part of the Ambassador for the Asia Samachar Shining Turban campaign in 2019

