Sawaran Kaur (1946 – 2023), Port Dickson

SAWARAN KAUR D/O SUJAN SINGH

w/o Late Sardar Banta Singh (Port Dickson)

14.4.1946 – 19.8.2023

Passed away peacefully on 19th August 2023. Age: 77

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by

Sons / Spouse

Harjit Singh (Port Dickson) / Gurmit Kaur

Mendeep Singh (Port Dickson)

Kulbir Singh (Penang) / Salwinder Kaur

Daughters / Spouse

Late Darshan Kaur (Klang) / Late Jagjit Singh

Jasbeer Kaur (Penang) / Ranjit Singh

Bakhsees Kaur (Kuantan) / Manvinder Singh

Datin Milkit Kaur (Seremban) / Dato’ Daljeet Singh Dhillon

Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends to Mourn her loss.

Cortage leaves No. 25, Kampung Arab, Port Dickson at 11.00am on 20 August 2023 (Sunday) for cremation at 12 noon at the Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban.

Sahej Path Da Bhog on 27 August 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30am to 11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Contact: Dato’ Daljeet Singh Dhillon 019 – 224 7409

| Entry: 19 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

