Sawaran Kaur (1946 – 2023), Port Dickson

SAWARAN KAUR D/O SUJAN SINGH
w/o Late Sardar Banta Singh (Port Dickson)
14.4.1946 – 19.8.2023
Passed away peacefully on 19th August 2023. Age: 77
Deeply missed and fondly remembered by
Sons / Spouse
Harjit Singh (Port Dickson) / Gurmit Kaur
Mendeep Singh (Port Dickson)
Kulbir Singh (Penang) / Salwinder Kaur
Daughters / Spouse
Late Darshan Kaur (Klang) / Late Jagjit Singh
Jasbeer Kaur (Penang) / Ranjit Singh
Bakhsees Kaur (Kuantan) / Manvinder Singh
Datin Milkit Kaur (Seremban) / Dato’ Daljeet Singh Dhillon
Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends to Mourn her loss.
Cortage leaves No. 25, Kampung Arab, Port Dickson at 11.00am on 20 August 2023 (Sunday) for cremation at 12 noon at the Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban.
Sahej Path Da Bhog on 27 August 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30am to 11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban
Contact: Dato’ Daljeet Singh Dhillon 019 – 224 7409
| Entry: 19 Aug 2023 | Source: Family
