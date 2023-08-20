Jalandhar-born footballer set to sign for Sreenidi Deccan

By Asia Samachar | India |

Centre-back footballer Gurmukh Singh is set to join Sreenidi Deccan FC from Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 24-year-old defender had inked a two-year deal with the the two-time ISL champions in 2022 after an impressive showing for the I-League outfit, Rajasthan United FC, where played a vital role for the club as they emerged champions in the second division of I-League in 2021.

Gurmukh Singh is set to make a move from Chennaiyin FC to Sreenidi Deccan FC as the club gears up for the upcoming season, reports online portal Khel Now, quoting an unnamed source.

Gurmukh Singh is an Indian defender who came through the youth ranks at East Bengal FC and Minerva Punjab. He began his senior career with Garwhal FC in New Delhi before joining Rajasthan United in 2021. He played in the I-League with the west Indian side before signing for Chennaiyin FC ahead of the Hero ISL 2022-23, according to a profile at the ISL website.

“Since I started playing football, playing in the ISL has always been my dream and today with God’s grace that has turned into reality,” Gurmukh was quoted in an entry at the Chennaiyin FC when he joined the club in 2022. “I am thankful to Chennaiyin FC for placing their trust in me. I assure the club and the fans that I’ll do everything I can to take the club to new heights. Looking forward to the season.” Gurmukh expressed his excitement on joining Chennaiyin FC.”

The Indian football championship ISL kicked off in October 2014, with ATK FC emerging as the inaugural winner while Chennaiyin FC emerging champions in the second year.

The league is co-promoted by Reliance, Star India and supported by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). India’s big industrialists and celebrities from sports as well as the Indian film industry have heavily invested in the league’s 11 franchises based in the following cities: Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Jamshedpur.

