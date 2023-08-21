Jaswant Kaur (Santo) (1935 – 2023), Selayang

MADAM JASWANT KAUR (SANTO) D/O ARJAN SINGH

Village: Sansera, India

7.8.1935 – 13.8.2023 (88 years old)

W/O Late Gurbax Singh (Village: Mesampur, India)

passed away peacefully on Sunday, 13th of August 2023.

She was a well respected, talented, entrepreneurial woman who lived life to the fullest and was well loved by many. We miss her dearly and will always cherish the memories and lessons that she has left behind for us. A devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, we are blessed to have been her family and hope to continue her legacy of strength, honour, and love.

Sons and daughter in laws:

Late Akbal Singh Manjit Singh / Sukhdev Kaur Gurdep Singh / Weer Kaur

Daughters and son in laws:

Jasmel Kaur / Late Balrit Singh Ranjit Kaur / Gurbachan Singh Harjit Kaur / Baktor Sing Karamjit Kaur

Grandchildren and their spouses:

Ravinder Kaur (Rita) / Balvinder Singh Davinder Kaur (Bita) / Pankaj Nanda Jaswinder Kaur Semerpal Singh / Martina Avinder Singh / Pavandirjit Kaur Nareen Kaur Sidhu Deppak Singh Sidhu Garpreet Kaur Dhillon

..and 7 great grandchildren.

Will be dearly missed by family, relatives and friends.

Asa Ki War, followed by Path da Phog: 26th August 2023 (Saturday) 6am-12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang

For more details, please contact:

Manjit Singh (018 9866881)

Gurdep Singh (017 246 5179)

Harjit Kaur (019 2634298)

Semerpal Singh (011 52028811)

Entry: 21 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

